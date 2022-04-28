Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena.

Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m.

Location: 4 miles east of Alamo. 33 miles north of Magdalena off NM 169

Containment: 0%

Size: 10 acres

Structures Threatened: NA

Structures Burned: NA

Evacuations: No

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, BLM, and State of NM

Area Vegetation: Pine, Pinyon-Juniper, and Grass

Ownership(s): NA