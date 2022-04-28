Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena.

  • Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m.
  • Location: 4 miles east of Alamo. 33 miles north of Magdalena off NM 169
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 10 acres
  • Structures Threatened: NA
  • Structures Burned: NA
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Total Personnel: Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, BLM, and State of NM
  • Area Vegetation: Pine, Pinyon-Juniper, and Grass
  • Ownership(s): NA