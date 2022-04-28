Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena.
- Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m.
- Location: 4 miles east of Alamo. 33 miles north of Magdalena off NM 169
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 10 acres
- Structures Threatened: NA
- Structures Burned: NA
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Unknown
- Total Personnel: Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest, BLM, and State of NM
- Area Vegetation: Pine, Pinyon-Juniper, and Grass
- Ownership(s): NA