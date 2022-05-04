NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal government has partnered with state agencies to give the public a streamlined source for fire information. The Department of Homeland Security has launched a Joint Information Task Force page on Facebook.

The page will consolidate information on closures, evacuations, relief resources, and more. A link on the page will bring up the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security with links for people to report property damage, tips about how to prepare the area around homes for fire safety, and what to do if somebody has to evacuate.