ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – With the increasing risk of wildfires, the Lincoln National Forest is starting Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 28, 2023. Stage 1 restrictions mean:
- Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire or stove fire, including charcoal grills and briquettes, within developed campgrounds and day-use areas is prohibited. Forest-Service-provided fire structures (i.e., metal rings or permanent on-site grills) are exceptions. Propane grills, stoves, and lanterns with an on/off switch are still permitted.
- Smoking is prohibited, with the exception of within a closed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.
- Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited in national forests.
“These restrictions will help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires as we enter a time of high fire danger and elevated fire weather conditions,” Lincoln National Forest Fire staff officer Dave Bales said in a press release. “Criteria such as current and extended weather reports, fuel moistures, fire activity, and available firefighting resources are all a part of the decision-making process.”
If caught violating the restrictions, visitors can face fines and even jail time. For updates on restrictions at Lincoln National Forest, you can check their website at fs.usda.gov/Lincoln.