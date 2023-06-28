ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – With the increasing risk of wildfires, the Lincoln National Forest is starting Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 28, 2023. Stage 1 restrictions mean:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a campfire or stove fire, including charcoal grills and briquettes, within developed campgrounds and day-use areas is prohibited. Forest-Service-provided fire structures (i.e., metal rings or permanent on-site grills) are exceptions. Propane grills, stoves, and lanterns with an on/off switch are still permitted.

Smoking is prohibited, with the exception of within a closed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited in national forests.

“These restrictions will help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires as we enter a time of high fire danger and elevated fire weather conditions,” Lincoln National Forest Fire staff officer Dave Bales said in a press release. “Criteria such as current and extended weather reports, fuel moistures, fire activity, and available firefighting resources are all a part of the decision-making process.”

If caught violating the restrictions, visitors can face fines and even jail time. For updates on restrictions at Lincoln National Forest, you can check their website at fs.usda.gov/Lincoln.