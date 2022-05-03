NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In an effort to support the communities impacted by wildfires across the state, New Mexico United is holding a toiletry drive this week. Toiletries can be dropped off at the United team store in Nob Hill.

Donations are being accepted from 10 a.mto 6 p.m. until Thursday at 2 p.m. United will then load the supplies into the team van, and transport them to New Mexicans in need.

While United plans to announce additional ways the club will support relief efforts, the black and yellow is also asking those who wish to financially contribute to support the All Together NM Fund.