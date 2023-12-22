SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – During winter, the risk for wildfire is particularly low, and that’s exactly why the New Mexico Forestry Division wants residents to take the opportunity to plan ahead.

“The winter months – when wildfire risk is at its lowest – are a good time to create a preparedness plan and identify personal needs and prioritize tasks without the urgency of an emergency. The plan should be shared with every member of the family so everyone in your household is on the same page in the event of an emergency, especially if family members will be at work, daycare or school,” the Forestry Division said in a press release.

The Forestry Division recommends locals:

Sit down with family members to discuss topics such as signing up for alerts and warnings, developing a shelter plan, identifying evacuation routes and a meeting location, and creating a family communication plan with everyone’s phone number. This is also a good time to make sure each family member has a “go bag” with emergency supplies and knows where their bag is stored.

Consider specific needs for your household, how those needs will be met and who will be responsible for what. Specifics for your household could include dietary and medical needs, including prescriptions and medical equipment, ages of family members, pets and service animals, disabilities or access needs, languages spoken in the household, and cultural and religious considerations.

Write down your plan or fill out one of the forms provided on Ready.gov or Redcross.org and make sure every family member has a copy.

Practice your plan with your family/household and run through various scenarios such as an emergency occurring on a weekday versus a weekend.

For more information about wildfire preparation, you can check out this link. You can also find a hazard assessment guide here.