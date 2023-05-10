NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been more than a year since New Mexico’s largest wildfire began and more than a year that locals are still waiting for federal funds to cover costs. Now, some of New Mexico’s politicians are pointing the finger at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

After the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burned more than 300,000 acres and hundreds of structures near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the state’s federal representatives asked Congress for aid. President Biden gave his signature of approval in September 2022. But residents are still waiting for funds.

“It is vitally important that our communities are able to begin restoring their lands and begin mitigation efforts to protect their homes and properties from future flooding or fire,” Sen. Martin Heinrich (D), Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D), and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D) said in a joint letter to FEMA. “Further delay will result in a significant setback in efforts to rebuild and recover.”

The lawmakers claim FEMA’s “failure” to finalize regulations surrounding the distribution of $2.5 billion worth of funds has confused and caused mistrust within the local community. And they asked FEMA for answers about why funding is taking so long.

KRQE News 13 reached out to FEMA to learn more about the allegations of delay. As of publication, they have not replied.

FEMA did recently complete a public input process to shape funding regulations. The agency also announced hiring efforts to staff the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon claims office which will be the central stop for locals seeking aid.