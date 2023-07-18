NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new federal program promises to help families recover from natural disasters like forest fires. The pilot program is offering funding for some New Mexico fire damage.

Under the new program, homeowners over the age of 18 are potentially eligible for “Section 504” reimbursed repair costs or financing help from presidentially declared natural disasters. Previously, grants under the Section 504 program were only available to elderly homeowners.

Under the new program, victims of the Big Hole Fire, Calf Canyon Fire, Cook’s Peak Fire, Hermit’s Peak fire, McBride Fire, and Nogal Canyon Fire are potentially eligible. The funds will also be applied to future disasters, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

To learn more about the program and to see if you’re eligible, you can call the .S. Department of Agriculture’s Albuquerque office at 505-761-4948.