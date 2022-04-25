NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging municipalities to ban fireworks this season. On Monday, the governor signed an executive order, asking counties and municipalities to ban firework retail sales in their communities. The governor does not have the power to ban the sale of fireworks, but local municipalities do.

“Fire conditions across New Mexico remain extremely dangerous – it’s essential that we mitigate potential wildfires by removing as much risk as possible,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a news release. “While many of us like to celebrate with fireworks, no momentary display is worth causing a wildfire that could threaten the lives and property of your neighbors.”

The request to ban fireworks comes as many wildfires are burning throughout New Mexico.