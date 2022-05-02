NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties keep expanding, forcing families to run and leave everything behind…again. Families News 13 spoke with fled from canyons in the area with what belongings they had for the first time, but some say they’ve had to contend with leaving everything behind for this fire not once, but twice already.

“They evacuated us at three. So, I left my dad’s house that last Friday, and then this Friday, I got evacuated from my mom’s house,” says Ariana Sanchez, who’s been evacuated twice.

Ariana remembers getting half the day off from school to get ready to evacuate from her dad’s house, grabbing what she could to take to her mom’s. And then, having to do it all over again.

Ariana says she’s never had to evacuate from a fire before and never imagined the fire would get so big so fast. “It’s pretty stressful,” she says. “Like, I never would have thought that it would’ve come to this.”

Ariana and her mom came to the evacuation shelter at the Old Memorial Middle School Monday to stock up on supplies, while they sit and hope that their home survives in the coming days.

All 197 patients at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute have also been evacuated. Some of them going to the state veterans’ home in Truth or Consequences and housed in two of the secured units.

Those involved in crimes were taken to Santa Rosa and Santa Fe by police escort.