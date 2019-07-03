Multiple fires burning in Wilderness Ranger District

The Black Fire burns in the Aldo Leopold Wilderness in the Gila National Forest. (courtesy US Forest Service)

(KRQE)- Several fires are currently burning on National Forest System lands in the Gila National Forest. All four of the fires are believed to have been caused by lightning.

The Black Fire is burning about 20 miles northwest of Mimbres near the Black Canyon. The fire is located in very steep terrain and has burned approximately 150 acres

The Little Fire is located about 4.5 miles west of the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument and is about 250-acres.

The South Fire is 30 miles north of Mimbres and has burned about 100-acres in the Aldo Leopold Wilderness.

The Woodrow Fire is just north of Mogollon Creek and south of Trail Canyon. IT has burned about 4-acres. Forest officials state that a helicopter survey of the area shows that the naturally-ignited fires are showing low to moderate behavior.

While crews manage the wildfires, they will be allowed to clean up dead and downed trees as well as forest debris.