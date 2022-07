NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several fire departments came together to extinguish a 5,000-acre fire at the Melrose Air Force Range. The lightning-sparked fire broke out Wednesday night roughly 37 miles from Cannon Air Force Base.

Crews from Cannon, Clovis, Portales, Floyd, Melrose, and Valley District fire departments were called in to assist. The fire was fully contained around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. The range is used as a training site for the Air Force.