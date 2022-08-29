NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mora County officials are holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the Mora High School auditorium. Officials will update the community on recovery efforts and progress from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire.

The meeting will give people a chance to ask officials questions and voice any concerns. With hunting season set to begin soon, the forest service is working to quickly reopen areas once repairs are complete.