NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mora County officials are holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the Mora High School auditorium. Officials will update the community on recovery efforts and progress from the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: I-40 reconstruction project moves west to stretch between Coors & Unser
- Community Expo gives behind-the-scenes look at New Mexico film industry
- Crime: Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40
- New Mexico: Mobile home communities in New Mexico hit hard by eviction notices
The meeting will give people a chance to ask officials questions and voice any concerns. With hunting season set to begin soon, the forest service is working to quickly reopen areas once repairs are complete.