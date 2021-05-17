Monjeau Fire burns 2 acres in Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Service reports that firefighters responded to a fire near Laguna Road in the Sierra Vista area west of Highway 48 Monday night. The Forest Service says crews found a 2-acre fire burning in Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest but were able to stop forward progression.
- Start Date: May 17, 2021
- Fire Size: 2 acres
- Containment: N/A
- Estimated Containment Date: N/A
- Cause: Under investigation
- Location: Near Monjeau Rd (Rd 117) in the Sierra Vista area
- Resources: Forest Service and County Resources
- Structures Threatened: None
- Structures Burned: None
- Evacuations: None
- Area Vegetation: timber, grass, and brush
- Ownership: Federal
Officials say smoke is visible from the Sierra Vista area and along Monjeau Rd (Rd 117). Officials also said there are no road closures or evacuations at this time.