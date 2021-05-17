Monjeau Fire burns 2 acres in Lincoln National Forest

Monjeau Fire burns 2-acres in Lincoln National Forest on May 17, 2021 | Courtesy nwcg.gov

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) The Forest Service reports that firefighters responded to a fire near Laguna Road in the Sierra Vista area west of Highway 48 Monday night. The Forest Service says crews found a 2-acre fire burning in Smokey Bear Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest but were able to stop forward progression.

  • Start Date: May 17, 2021
  • Fire Size: 2 acres
  • Containment: N/A
  • Estimated Containment Date: N/A
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Location: Near Monjeau Rd (Rd 117) in the Sierra Vista area
  • Resources: Forest Service and County Resources
  • Structures Threatened: None
  • Structures Burned:  None
  • Evacuations: None
  • Area Vegetation: timber, grass, and brush
  • Ownership: Federal

Officials say smoke is visible from the Sierra Vista area and along Monjeau Rd (Rd 117). Officials also said there are no road closures or evacuations at this time.

2021 New Mexico Wildfires Map

