NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division announced a new fire in Harding County Friday evening. The Mitchell Fire started burning around 11:30 a.m. off of NM Highway 39 near mile marker 42 and David Hill on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Start Date: 04/22/2022 @ 11:30 a.m.

Location: HWY 39 at mile marker 42; east of Mosquero

Containment: 0%

Size: 5,000 acres

Structures Threatened: Yes

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: Yes; areas of Carriso and Boyeros

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: n/a

Area Vegetation: Piñon-juniper, grass

Ownership(s): Private

Residents in the area of Carisso and Bueyeros were evacuated fo their safety. Three structures are at risk but none have been burned.