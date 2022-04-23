NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division announced a new fire in Harding County Friday evening. The Mitchell Fire started burning around 11:30 a.m. off of NM Highway 39 near mile marker 42 and David Hill on Friday, April 22, 2022.
- Start Date: 04/22/2022 @ 11:30 a.m.
- Location: HWY 39 at mile marker 42; east of Mosquero
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 5,000 acres
- Structures Threatened: Yes
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: Yes; areas of Carriso and Boyeros
- Cause: Under investigation
- Total Personnel: n/a
- Area Vegetation: Piñon-juniper, grass
- Ownership(s): Private
Residents in the area of Carisso and Bueyeros were evacuated fo their safety. Three structures are at risk but none have been burned.