NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division announced a new fire in Harding County Friday evening. The Mitchell Fire started burning around 11:30 a.m. off of NM Highway 39 near mile marker 42 and David Hill on Friday, April 22, 2022.

  • Start Date: 04/22/2022 @ 11:30 a.m.
  • Location: HWY 39 at mile marker 42; east of Mosquero
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 5,000 acres
  • Structures Threatened: Yes
  • Structures Burned: No
  • Evacuations: Yes; areas of Carriso and Boyeros
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: n/a
  • Area Vegetation: Piñon-juniper, grass
  • Ownership(s): Private

Residents in the area of Carisso and Bueyeros were evacuated fo their safety. Three structures are at risk but none have been burned.