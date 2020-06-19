Mims Lake Fire north of T or C, 40 acres burned

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire began burning Thursday evening on private and Bureau of Land Management land in Sierra County. It has prompted evacuations in the Truth or Consequences area.

Mims Lake Fire

Location: Southside of Mims Lake, north side of Truth or Consequences/south side of the City of Elephant Butte

Cause: Under investigation

Containment: 0%

Size: 40 acres

Total Personnel: 50 personnel

Vegetation: Salt cedar, Russian olive, brush, grass

Estimated containment date: n/a

The fire is located on the south side of Mims Lake and has burned an estimated 40 acres. Multiple structures are threatened to the southwest of the fire and the T or C Police Department is conducting evacuations for homes and businesses in the area.

Approximately 50 personnel are fighting the fire. Resources include the Forestry Division, Elephant Butte Volunteer Fire Department, T or C Volunteer Fire Department, Sierra County’s Volunteer Fire Department, and the Spaceport America Fire Department.