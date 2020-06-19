Mims Lake Fire north of T or C, 40 acres burned

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire began burning Thursday evening on private and Bureau of Land Management land in Sierra County. It has prompted evacuations in the Truth or Consequences area.

Mims Lake Fire

  • Location: Southside of Mims Lake, north side of Truth or Consequences/south side of the City of Elephant Butte
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 40 acres
  • Total Personnel: 50 personnel
  • Vegetation: Salt cedar, Russian olive, brush, grass
  • Estimated containment date: n/a

The fire is located on the south side of Mims Lake and has burned an estimated 40 acres. Multiple structures are threatened to the southwest of the fire and the T or C Police Department is conducting evacuations for homes and businesses in the area.

Approximately 50 personnel are fighting the fire. Resources include the Forestry Division, Elephant Butte Volunteer Fire Department, T or C Volunteer Fire Department, Sierra County’s Volunteer Fire Department, and the Spaceport America Fire Department.

