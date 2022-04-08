NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire in Chaves County east of Midway started as a prescribed burn Thursday. Midway Fire and Rescue says the fire started as a prescribed burn that got out of control. The fire has burned more than 100 acres. According to a Facebook post by Midway Fire and EMS no structures have been burned, but some residents had fire up to their houses. Multiple departments are on hand to assist with fire. It is unclear how much this fire has been contained.
- Start Date: April 7
- Location: Chaves County, east of Midway
- Containment: Not available
- Size: 100+ acres
- Structures Threatened: Not available
- Structures Burned: None
- Evacuations: Not available
- Cause: Prescribed burn spread outside of boundaries
- Total Personnel: multiple departments
- Area Vegetation: Not available
- Ownership(s): N/A