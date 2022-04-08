NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire in Chaves County east of Midway started as a prescribed burn Thursday. Midway Fire and Rescue says the fire started as a prescribed burn that got out of control. The fire has burned more than 100 acres. According to a Facebook post by Midway Fire and EMS no structures have been burned, but some residents had fire up to their houses. Multiple departments are on hand to assist with fire. It is unclear how much this fire has been contained.

Start Date: April 7

Location: Chaves County, east of Midway

Containment: Not available

Size: 100+ acres

Structures Threatened: Not available

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: Not available

Cause: Prescribed burn spread outside of boundaries

Total Personnel: multiple departments

Area Vegetation: Not available

Ownership(s): N/A