Crews are battling the Midnight Fire burning in the Carson National Forest north of El Rito in Rio Arriba County. Officials say smoke has been visible as far as Taos, Española, Los Alamos, and Santa Fe.

Start Date: June 9

Location: Carson National Forest, north of El Rito

Containment: 0%

Size: 60 acres

Structures Threatened: No

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: 200

Area Vegetation: Mixed Conifer Vegetation

Ownership(s): Carson National Forest