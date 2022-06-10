Crews are battling the Midnight Fire burning in the Carson National Forest north of El Rito in Rio Arriba County. Officials say smoke has been visible as far as Taos, Española, Los Alamos, and Santa Fe.
- Start Date: June 9
- Location: Carson National Forest, north of El Rito
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 60 acres
- Structures Threatened: No
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Unknown
- Total Personnel: 200
- Area Vegetation: Mixed Conifer Vegetation
- Ownership(s): Carson National Forest