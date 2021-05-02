Mesa Farms Road Fire burning 100 acres in Shiprock

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Shiprock, NM on Mesa Farms Road. It is currently burning 100 acres and the cause is unknown at this time. Mandatory evacuations are in place and crews are going door to door to make sure folks are out.

At least one structure has been burned and multiple outbuildings are threatened or burning. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Start Date: 5/2/2021, 1:35 a.m.

Location: Mesa Farms Road, Shiprock, NM

Containment: n/a

Size: 100 acres

Structures Threatened: Y

Structures Burned: Y

Evacuations: Y

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: Crews from across San Juan County

Area Vegetation: brush

Ownerships: unknown

