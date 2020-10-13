Medio Fire still creating visible smoke

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire in the Santa Fe National Forest is still giving off a lot of smoke. Lightning caused the 4,000 acre Medio Fire on August 17 and firefighters had it completely contained about a month later.

It is still burning and officials there say there are several large logs and other materials serving as fuel for the flames. It’s not posing any risks. They say the smoke could continue for the next few days. The forest does not have any fire restrictions at the moment but warm temperatures and low humidity are creating dry conditions.

