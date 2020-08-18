Medio Fire grows to five acres in Santa Fe National Forest; 0% contained

Wildfires

Rio en Medio Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest on Tues. August 18, 2020 (courtesy Nikolas Gwin)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The public is asked to avoid the Rio en Medio Trailhead as the Medio Fire is burning off of the Rio en Medio Trail on the Española Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest about two miles east to southeast of the Nambe Reservoir and five miles north of the Santa Fe Ski Basin.

  • Start Date: August 17, 2020
  • Location: Off Rio en Medio Trail about 2 miles south/southeast of Nambe Reservoir and 5 miles north/northwest of Santa Fe Ski Basin
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 5 acres
  • Structures Threatened: No
  • Structures Burned: No
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Personnel: Española Ranger District, Northern Pueblos Agency, Tesuque Pueblo
  • Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine and mixed conifer in steep, rocky terrain

Santa Fe National Forest officials report the Medio Fire is within a few miles of Nambe and Tesuque Pueblos in addition to small communities in the area such as Chupadero and Rio en Medio. Firefighters from the Española Ranger District, Northern Pueblos Agency, and Tesuque Pueblo are at the scene with other resources currently en route.

Rio en Medio Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest on Tues. August 18, 2020 (courtesy Nikolas Gwin)

Map of 2020 Wildfires in New Mexico

