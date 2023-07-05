RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly filed criminal complaint accuses a 62-year-old Lincoln County man of sparking the “Chance Fire,” by welding on his property last month. The fire burned west of Ruidoso on June 23 and charred more than ten acres leading to a massive fire response.

This came just days after a Lincoln County commissioner called for an investigation into the fire. “It’s just common sense, you’re not going to start fires, you’re not going to weld, you’re not going to do whatever you do on the outside when we have high fire dangers. Regardless, you still need to receive a permit, so we know who you are, when it’s going to be happening, and if you have fire suppression with you when you’re doing this” Jon Crunk, Lincoln County Commissioner.

The criminal complaint charges Robert Adams with violating Lincoln County’s open burning ordinance. According to the court documents, Adams admitted to welding on his property and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said he didn’t have a permit to do so.

On June 20, just days before the fire sparked, Lincoln County enacted a “fire danger emergency” which put burning restrictions in place.

“We need to let everyone know, not just here in Lincoln County, but all over New Mexico. When you get into national forest or you’re adjacent to national forest and you start a wildfire, it can come back and cost you a tremendous amount of money just to cover what it took to put that fire out,” said Crunk.

The fire has been under control since last week and no structures were burned. News 13 asked the state Forestry Department if they’ll consider seeking reimbursement for the cost of fighting the fire as part of this case, but have not gotten an answer yet. If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, Adams faces up to a $300 fine and up to 90 days in jail.