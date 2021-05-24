Macho Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Macho Fire began Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Santa Fe National Forest. It’s reportedly burning less than an acre in Macho Canyon on Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest, about 12 miles northwest of Pecos.

  • Start Date: May 24, 2021
  • Location: Macho Canyon on Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF), about 12 miles northwest of Pecos
  • Containment: n/a
  • Size: <1 acre
  • Structures Threatened: Closest structures are 3 miles southeast of fire
  • Structures Burned:  
  • Evacuations: No
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Total Personnel: 1 Hotshot crew, 2 engine modules, and 1 Type 1 helicopter
  • Area Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and heavy dead and down logs
  • Ownership(s): Public

