Macho Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flags in New Mexico will fly at half-staff in honor of an Artesia officer killed in the line of duty. Corporal Tom Frazier died Friday when he hit the back of a semi-truck on Highway 285 north of Artesia. Police say the truck was slowing down to turn at the time. Flags will be lowered Tuesday through sunset on Thursday.

"My prayers are with the family, friends, and Artesia Police Department colleagues of Detective Frazier," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release. "While we are still learning the details, the incident is a tragic reminder of roadway dangers, and a reminder that we must recognize and appreciate the public service of the first responders all across our state working to keep our families and communities safe."