Macho Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Macho Fire began Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Santa Fe National Forest. It’s reportedly burning less than an acre in Macho Canyon on Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest, about 12 miles northwest of Pecos.
- Start Date: May 24, 2021
- Location: Macho Canyon on Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF), about 12 miles northwest of Pecos
- Containment: n/a
- Size: <1 acre
- Structures Threatened: Closest structures are 3 miles southeast of fire
- Structures Burned:
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Lightning
- Total Personnel: 1 Hotshot crew, 2 engine modules, and 1 Type 1 helicopter
- Area Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and heavy dead and down logs
- Ownership(s): Public