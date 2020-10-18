Luna Fire reported in of Carson National Forest, burning 1,000 acres

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service on Sunday reported a new fire started in the Camino Real Ranger District of the Carson National Forest Saturday night. The Luna Fire is currently burning at an elevation of 11,000 feet to 9,000 feet. The fuel source is high elevation mixed Spruce down to Ponderosa Pine.

Start Date: Oct. 17, 2020

Location: Carson National Forest, Camino Real Ranger District

Containment: 0%

Size: 1,000+ acres

Structures Threatened: n/a

Evacuations: None

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: Unknown

Fuel Type: High Elevation Mixed Spruce down to Ponderosa Pina

Fire crews are currently on their way to the fire, which is burning two miles north and northeast of Chacon, New Mexico. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding communities of Angel Fire, Black Lake, Guadalupita, Mora, and Taos. Officials say there is no direct threat to these communities at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.