NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans impacted by wildfires can soon apply for disaster food benefits. The disaster SNAP benefits are available to low-income residents living in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora, and Valencia counties.

They’re meant to help those whose homes may have been damaged or destroyed by fire and who may not ordinarily qualify for SNAP benefits. Residents will receive one month of benefits. Applications will be accepted from June 7 through the 13.