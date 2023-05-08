MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire in Mora County has burned 75 acres, as of 7 p.m. Monday evening.

The Los Cocas Fire is burning nearly 5 miles south of Guadalupita. It’s near the Guadalupita Canyon.

Start Date: May 8, 2023

Location: 5 miles south of Guadalupita, less than a mile west of Los Cocas

Containment: 0%

Size: 75 acres

Structures Threatened: NA

Structures Burned: NA

Evacuations: None

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: Unknown

Area Vegetation: Unknown

Ownership(s): Unknown

When more information about the fire is released, it will be added to this article.