MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire in Mora County has burned 75 acres, as of 7 p.m. Monday evening.
The Los Cocas Fire is burning nearly 5 miles south of Guadalupita. It’s near the Guadalupita Canyon.
- Start Date: May 8, 2023
- Location: 5 miles south of Guadalupita, less than a mile west of Los Cocas
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 75 acres
- Structures Threatened: NA
- Structures Burned: NA
- Evacuations: None
- Cause: Unknown
- Total Personnel: Unknown
- Area Vegetation: Unknown
- Ownership(s): Unknown
When more information about the fire is released, it will be added to this article.