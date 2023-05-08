MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire in Mora County has burned 75 acres, as of 7 p.m. Monday evening.

The Los Cocas Fire is burning nearly 5 miles south of Guadalupita. It’s near the Guadalupita Canyon.

  • Start Date: May 8, 2023
  • Location: 5 miles south of Guadalupita, less than a mile west of Los Cocas
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 75 acres
  • Structures Threatened: NA
  • Structures Burned: NA
  • Evacuations: None
  • Cause: Unknown
  • Total Personnel: Unknown
  • Area Vegetation: Unknown
  • Ownership(s): Unknown

When more information about the fire is released, it will be added to this article.