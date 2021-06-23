Los Alamos National Lab prepares for fire season

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is working to protect the wildlands around its campus from fires. “As time moves on, the vegetation grows. We just got a recent rain here in the last two days, the grass component will come back stronger, two days of drying and we’re back to a dry component,” said LANL Wildland Fire Manager Richard Nieto.

The lab’s Wildland Fire Division maintains the roads and evacuation routes through its wilderness areas. They also do regular tours with the Los Alamos Fire Department to come up with response plans.

In the last couple of years, LANL has removed 2,500 felled trees and donated the wood to local pueblos. They have also upgraded bridges on lab property to better accommodate fire response.