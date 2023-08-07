LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – With the Black Feather Fire burning several thousand acres in the San Pedro Wilderness, Los Alamos’s airport says they are ready to help. Staged at the airport is a Chinook Helicopter, a dual-rotor machine that can make all the difference in a battle against a spreading wildfire.

The aircraft is owned by Heligroup Fire, LLC, a private aerial wildfire-fighting company. Los Alamos Airport Manager Bobbi Huseman says the helicopter is staged and set to take flight when needed.

The helicopter has three hooks for cargo hauling, the airport says. The helicopter can carry a massive water bucket, called a “Bambi bucket,” if needed.