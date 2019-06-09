Lone Mountain Fire in Lincoln National Forest burns 124 acres

A fire that began burning May 26 in the Smokey Bear Ranger District of the Lincoln National Forest has spread to 124 acres.

Fire officials believe the Lone Mountain Fire which is about six miles north of White Oaks, New Mexico was caused by lighting. Fire managers stated in a news release Saturday, June 8 that the fire will be allowed to consume forest debris.

Ignition operations began in the Castle Garden Mesa area on Friday and additional ignition operations may take place this weekend. Smoke could be visible in the area from Highway 54, Carrizozo, Capitan, and White Oaks.

Officials say that by allowing the fire to move across the landscape and consume fuels will help to create a more resilient ecosystem. According to fire officials, this fire does not have a planned end date however fire personnel will be following a process known as Wildland Fire Decision Support System that will help guide and document wildfire decisions.

The Smokey Bear Ranger District is also using a drone to map the fire area which will be the first time this sytem has been used on a wildfire in the Lincoln National Forest.