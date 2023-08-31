ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Forest Service is lowering the fire danger rating for the Lincoln National Forest. After seeing “moderate” risk, the forest service is decreasing the rating to “low.” As of August 31, 2023, there are no fire restrictions in place for the forest.

The new rating applies to Smokey Bear, Sacramento, and Guadalupe Ranger Districts. But even with a low rating, visitors still need to use caution with flames.

“As always, it is important that visitors are aware of the risks and take the proper precautions,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a press release. “Unattended or improperly extinguished campfires are a major contributor to wildfire incidents.”

With a low fire danger rating, officials are still aware that lightning can spark fires. With the low rating, this means embers tend to not ignite in large areas. For additional updates on the area, you can check the U.S. Forest Service’s website at this link.