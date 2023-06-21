ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have updated the fire danger rating in the Lincoln National Forest from “moderate” to “very high.” This is set to go into effect on June 22, as part of the ongoing efforts to mitigate wildfire risk in the area.

“Very high” means fires will start easily and spread rapidly. Small fires can quickly become large fires and have extreme fire intensity. It also means the fires are more difficult to control and become larger-lasting fires.

Campfires are still okay in the Lincoln National Forest, but officials are reminding the public to make sure all fires are completely extinguished by drowning them with water and make sure the campfire is cool to the touch before leaving. Also, fireworks are strictly prohibited on Forest Service land. More information is available on the Lincoln National Forest website.