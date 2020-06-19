Lightning starts Dillon fire near Apache Kid Wilderness

MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire began late Wednesday afternoon. The Dillon Fire is located north of the Apache Kid Wilderness in the Cibola National Forest. The Forest Service says nine firefighters trained to repel down into remote areas from a helicopter are on the scene.

  • Location: north of the Apache Kid Wilderness in the Cibola National Forest
  • Size: 5 acres
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Containment: 20%

The Forest Serice says this will be the last report on the Dillon Fire unless there is a significant change in the fire activity. For additional information, please contact the Magdalena Ranger District at 575-854-2281.

Map of 2020 Wildfires in New Mexico

