ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the early morning of June 28, 2023, a lightning strike sparked a fire in the Sandia Ranger District. As of 9:00 a.m. June 28, firefighters were on scene working to contain the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is not currently a threat to any communities and there are no evacuations in effect as of 9:00 a.m. June 28, 2023. But smoke may be visible from Tijeras, Albuquerque, and surrounding areas.

The fire is located just west of Cinega Recreation Area. That’s just off the Crest Highway, relatively close to San Antonio junction and the Ponderosa Ranch Estates. As of 8:00 a.m. June 28, 2023, the forest officials estimated the fire to be about 0.1 acres and 0% contained.

Details about the fire can be seen below: