LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire started in the Lincoln National Forest Thursday. The wildfire is burning on the north side of West Mountain, near Forest Service Road 616.

The forest service said the fire was started by a lightning strike and it is approximately five acres in size as of Friday afternoon. Crews from the Smokey Bear Ranger District are scouting the area to asses holding features that can be used in a confine and contain strategy.

Smoke will be visible from Capitan Gap to Gum Springs, as well as State Road 246, Shippy Ranch and Stone Ranch. There are no closures at this time.

All three districts of the Lincoln National Forest are under stage 1 fire restrictions as of Friday. More information can be found here.