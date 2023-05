NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire has sparked nearly five miles west of Los Alamos, officials said. It started on Wednesday.

According to forest officials, a lightning bolt hit a dead/dying tree and started a fire. The helicopter crew responded and is working on monitoring the fire.

It began in the Pajarito Mountain area east of the Nordic Ski Area and west of the Quemazon Canyon. No properties or people are in danger, authorities stated.