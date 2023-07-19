OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire started in the Lincoln National Forest on Tuesday. The fire is north of the Apple Tree Canyon, and it’s dubbed the “Apple Tree Fire.”
Fire details are below:
- Start Date and Time: July 18, 2023, 9:00 p.m.
- Cause: Lightning
- Size: 9 acres
- Location: East of Sacramento Lookout Tower, 6 miles north of the community of Timberon and 3.5 miles southeast of Sunspot
- Resources: 2 engines, 2 modules, 1 dozer
- Total personnel: 28
- Types of vegetation: Mixed conifer, locust and oak brush, dead and down trees.
- Fire behavior: Low fire behavior. The fire is moving slowly across the forest floor.
- Containment: 0%
- Strategy: Confine and contain using nearby roads and trails.
- Values at risk: No structures or communities are at risk.
- Evacuations: None
- Road Closures: None
- Smoke: Smoke may be visible from Timberon, Sunspot, and Cloudcroft
Visitors are asked to avoid camping and hiking near Apple Tree Trail and Apple Tree Canyon.