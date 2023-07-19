OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire started in the Lincoln National Forest on Tuesday. The fire is north of the Apple Tree Canyon, and it’s dubbed the “Apple Tree Fire.”

Fire details are below:

  • Start Date and Time: July 18, 2023, 9:00 p.m.
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Size: 9 acres
  • Location: East of Sacramento Lookout Tower, 6 miles north of the community of Timberon and 3.5 miles southeast of Sunspot
  • Resources: 2 engines, 2 modules, 1 dozer
  • Total personnel: 28
  • Types of vegetation: Mixed conifer, locust and oak brush, dead and down trees.
  • Fire behavior: Low fire behavior. The fire is moving slowly across the forest floor.
  • Containment: 0%
  • Strategy: Confine and contain using nearby roads and trails.
  • Values at risk: No structures or communities are at risk.
  • Evacuations: None
  • Road Closures: None
  • Smoke: Smoke may be visible from Timberon, Sunspot, and Cloudcroft

Visitors are asked to avoid camping and hiking near Apple Tree Trail and Apple Tree Canyon.