OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire started in the Lincoln National Forest on Tuesday. The fire is north of the Apple Tree Canyon, and it’s dubbed the “Apple Tree Fire.”

Fire details are below:

Start Date and Time : July 18, 2023, 9:00 p.m.

: July 18, 2023, 9:00 p.m. Cause : Lightning

: Lightning Size : 9 acres

: 9 acres Location : East of Sacramento Lookout Tower, 6 miles north of the community of Timberon and 3.5 miles southeast of Sunspot

: East of Sacramento Lookout Tower, 6 miles north of the community of Timberon and 3.5 miles southeast of Sunspot Resources : 2 engines, 2 modules, 1 dozer

: 2 engines, 2 modules, 1 dozer Total personnel : 28

: 28 Types of vegetation : Mixed conifer, locust and oak brush, dead and down trees.

: Mixed conifer, locust and oak brush, dead and down trees. Fire behavior: Low fire behavior. The fire is moving slowly across the forest floor.

Low fire behavior. The fire is moving slowly across the forest floor. Containment : 0%

: 0% Strategy : Confine and contain using nearby roads and trails.

: Confine and contain using nearby roads and trails. Values at risk : No structures or communities are at risk.

: No structures or communities are at risk. Evacuations : None

: None Road Closures : None

: None Smoke: Smoke may be visible from Timberon, Sunspot, and Cloudcroft

Visitors are asked to avoid camping and hiking near Apple Tree Trail and Apple Tree Canyon.