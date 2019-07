SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Fire officials are monitoring a fire burning on the eastern side of the Venado Mesa in the Santa Fe National Forest.

The half-acre fire is west of Forest Road 376 and was caused by lightning. Forest officials say the blaze is located in hazardous terrain and fire crews are monitoring its behavior.

Smoke from the fire may be visible from Forest Road 376 as well as the Jemez Pueblo.