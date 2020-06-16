Lightning causes two fires in Manzano Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cibola National Forest officials say two fires in the Manzano Mountains were caused by lightning on Monday afternoon. The Red Canyon Fire is reported to be less than one-tenth of an acre and the fire is burning a single tree just east of Upper Canyon Campground.

Forest officials say the fire has been contained at this time. The Kayser Fire is roughly half a mile east of the Manzano Crest Trail just north of the Kayser Mill Trail.

The Kayser Fire is reported to be about two-tenths of an acre. Firefighters worked to construct a scratch line around the fire that officials say was smoldering. On Tuesday, a second fire module will join in efforts at the scene.

