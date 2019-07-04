Lightning causes Naranjo Fire in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A fire is burning in the Cuba Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest. The Naranjo Fire began burning on July 1.

Forest officials believe the fire was caused by lightning and is located about two miles southeast of Regina, New Mexico off of New Mexico State Highway 96. The fire has burned five acres.

Fire crews are looking to use the Naranjo Fire as an opportunity to improve forest health as its behavior is low to moderate. Firefighters will be scouting for containment lines and will monitor the blaze over the Fourth of July weekend.

Smoke will most likely be seen from US Highway 550, NM Highway 96, and in Cuba, Regina, and La Jara. The fire is currently at 0% containment.