Lightning causes Loading Pen Fire northeast of Dolores, Colorado

DOLORES, CO, (KRQE)- San Juan National Forest Officials state a fire located on the Dolores Ranger District was reported on the evening of Saturday, June 13. The Loading Pen Fire is about 13 miles from Dolores, Colorado near Stoner and between Taylor and Haycamp Mesas on National Forest System land.

Forest officials say the fire was started by lightning and as of Sunday night is about 25 acres.

Location: 13 miles from Dolores near Stoner and between Taylor and Haycamp Mesas

Containment:

Cause: lightning

Size: 25 acres

Vegetation: conifer and aspen

Red Flag warnings are expected through Tuesday, June 16. Smoke from the fire may be seen on Highway 145 and National Forest System Road 556 and 558. Smoke may also bee seen in surrounding communities.

Fire crews are using a full suppression strategy on the fire while ground resources include two interagency hotshot crews, an engine, and additional resources are arriving on Monday, June 15.