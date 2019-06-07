Lightning caused Reynolds and Roaring Fires burn in Gila National Forest

Two separate fires are burning on National Forest System lands on the Quemado Ranger District of the Gila National Forest. Both the Reynolds Fire and the Roaring Fire are believed to have been caused by lightning and began June 5.

Two engines and five firefighters are fighting the Reynolds blaze which has grown to about 28 acres as of Friday. The fire is west of Bill Lee Mesa and officials are looking to fully suppress it as well as secure the perimeter.

The Roaring Fire is located about a half mile southwest of Bishop Peak and has grown to an approximate 17.5 acres. One engine and a Type 2 crew are at the scene attempting to confine and contain the fire. Officials say that the fire’s behavior has been of low severity.