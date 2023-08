SOCORRO COUNTY/VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Fire Department said they are making progress battling a fire in the bosque. The fire is about eight to nine miles south of Belen.

The Lashes Fire, located near the Soccoro County and Valencia County line, has burned roughly five acres so far.

Officials said the fire is 50% contained, and they have strong fire lines. They plan on having crews out there through Sunday and likely Monday.