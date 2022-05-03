LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – With the fires getting closer and closer to the city of Las Vegas, and the possibility of some people losing everything, others are coming together to give back to those affected the most. When a team of little leaguers found out their season was postponed because of the evacuations, they decided to share their concessions with the people who had to flee their homes and with those who are trying to protect them.

All of the burgers and hot dogs were either donated by people in the community and even a local grocery store or coming from the little league’s own stockpile all to support the community they love and all for free. Organizers say they hope to feed around 300 people Tuesday night.

“There’s been so many people here that–they don’t have much but they’re still trying to take care of each other,” said Mia Yara of the Las Vegas Little League.

A number of fire crews and first responders coming through were able to grab a hot dog or a hamburger. The little league group hopes to open again Thursday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with help from the local elk’s lodge.

A Las Vegas restaurant is also helping out evacuees and first responders. Bar Castaneda has opened a free buffet. They say they’ve been feeding 150 people a day. They’ve launched a GoFundMe to help raise money to keep the buffet going seven days a week for as long as it’s needed.