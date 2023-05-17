NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After narrowly missing last year’s devastating wildfire, a couple in northern New Mexico is now saying goodbye to their home. Tanja Moser’s husband built their log home completely by hand with friends 35 years ago. Last week, they watched as the Las Tusas fire burned it down in a matter of minutes.

“The wind turned towards us and it was just like a rolling train it just came towards us it spread left and right it was just a wall of fire,” said Moser. The fire burnt everything, on top of losing their house, the fire also destroyed their shop and barn.

Moser was able to grab all of her animals, even releasing her horses before having to escape the property herself. Moser says the community has been struggling ever since the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon wildfire.

Despite last year’s tragedy she says the support in the community has been unbelievable. “We’re getting approached from people that know about this and we don’t even know them. Even if it’s just a sweet word or a hug, it’s just amazing how people are here,” said Moser.

Moser wants to thank everyone in the community that has stepped up and helped. Right now, Moser, her husband and pets are staying at a hotel. The same place they evacuated to last year.

A friend of Moser’s has set up a gofundme to help raise money while they are misplaced.