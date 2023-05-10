SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire has sparked near Sapello. It closed down a road, officials said.

The Las Tusas Fire is close to the community of Sapello and about 13 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The fire is located along Highway 94.

Fire near Sapello, New Mexico | Photo provided by Edward Herrera

Fire near Sapello, New Mexico | Courtesy of Samantha Griego

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said NM 266 at mile marker 0 is closed because of the fire.

Start Date: May 10, 2023, around 4 p.m.

Location: Near Highway 94, less than a mile west of Sapello

Cause of Fire: Under investigation

Area Vegetation: Unknown

Estimated Burned: 20 acres

Ownership(s): Unknown

Structures Threatened: Unknown

Structures Burned: Unknown

Evacuations: NA

Once more information about the fire is released, it will be added to this article.