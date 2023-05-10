SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire has sparked near Sapello. It closed down a road, officials said.

The Las Tusas Fire is close to the community of Sapello and about 13 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The fire is located along Highway 94.

  • Fire near Sapello, New Mexico | Photo provided by Edward Herrera
  • Fire near Sapello, New Mexico. Courtesy of Samantha Griego.
    Fire near Sapello, New Mexico | Courtesy of Samantha Griego

The New Mexico Department of Transportation said NM 266 at mile marker 0 is closed because of the fire.

  • Start Date: May 10, 2023, around 4 p.m.
  • Location: Near Highway 94, less than a mile west of Sapello 
  • Cause of Fire: Under investigation 
  • Area Vegetation: Unknown
  • Estimated Burned: 20 acres 
  • Ownership(s): Unknown
  • Structures Threatened: Unknown
  • Structures Burned: Unknown
  • Evacuations: NA 

Once more information about the fire is released, it will be added to this article.