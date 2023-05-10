SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire has sparked near Sapello. It closed down a road, officials said.
The Las Tusas Fire is close to the community of Sapello and about 13 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The fire is located along Highway 94.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation said NM 266 at mile marker 0 is closed because of the fire.
- Start Date: May 10, 2023, around 4 p.m.
- Location: Near Highway 94, less than a mile west of Sapello
- Cause of Fire: Under investigation
- Area Vegetation: Unknown
- Estimated Burned: 20 acres
- Ownership(s): Unknown
- Structures Threatened: Unknown
- Structures Burned: Unknown
- Evacuations: NA
Once more information about the fire is released, it will be added to this article.