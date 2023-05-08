MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire in Mora County has burned 75 acres, as of 9 p.m. Monday evening.
The Las Cocas Fire is burning nearly 5 miles south of Guadalupita. It’s near the Guadalupita Canyon.
- Start Date: May 8, 2023
- Location: 5 miles south of Guadalupita
- Containment: 10%
- Size: 75 acres
- Structures Threatened: None
- Structures Burned: None
- Evacuations: None
- Cause: Unknown
- Total Personnel: Unknown
- Area Vegetation: Timber, Pinon, Ponderosa Pine, Grass
- Ownership(s): Private
When more information about the fire is released, it will be added to this article.