MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire in Mora County has burned 75 acres, as of 9 p.m. Monday evening.

The Las Cocas Fire is burning nearly 5 miles south of Guadalupita. It’s near the Guadalupita Canyon.

Start Date: May 8, 2023

Location: 5 miles south of Guadalupita

Containment: 10%

Size: 75 acres

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: None

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: Unknown

Area Vegetation: Timber, Pinon, Ponderosa Pine, Grass

Ownership(s): Private

When more information about the fire is released, it will be added to this article.