NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lea County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that emergency crews are working to maintain a large grass fire in the northern part of Lea County. The fire is on Highway-380 near mile marker 237.
Lea County Sheriff’s deputies are on scene near the Bledsoe Hwy. East and westbound traffic lanes are closed. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route. Members are expecting a power outage due to the grass fire east of Tatum.
A large grass fire is burning in Lea County. Evacuations are being ordered in this area. Highway 380 is closed east of Tatum. The fire is moving rapidly to the east and north. Winds have been gusting 50-60 mph. @krqe #NMwx pic.twitter.com/gA7OD8XdGY— Grant Tosterud (@granttosterudwx) March 29, 2022