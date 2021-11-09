Lake Fork Fire burns about 50 acres near Jemez Springs, 50% contained

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – A fire is burning seven miles northwest of Jemez Springs on the USDA Forest Service Santa Fe National Forest near Fenton Lake State Park. New Mexico Forestry Division reports that the Lake Fork Fire started burning over the weekend on November 6, 2021, and grew to about 50 acres but is showing minimal activity as of Monday, Nov. 8.

Start Date: November 6, 2021, 3:35 p.m.

November 6, 2021, 3:35 p.m. Location: 7 miles northwest of Jemez Springs, NM

7 miles northwest of Jemez Springs, NM Containment: 50% contained

50% contained Size: 50 acres

50 acres Structures Threatened: No

No Structures Burned: No

No Evacuations: No

No Cause: Under investigation

Under investigation Total Personnel: 21 personnel from Forestry Division, Sandoval County, USFS

21 personnel from Forestry Division, Sandoval County, USFS Area Vegetation: Ponderosa pine, ground vegetation including shrubs, grass, pine needles

Ponderosa pine, ground vegetation including shrubs, grass, pine needles Ownership: State and US Forest Service

Forest officials state that as of Monday, the fire is 50% contained and no structures are threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Forestry Division reports that the fire started on state land before it moved onto the Jemez Ranger District. Those in the area may see smoke for the next few days as the fire reaches unburned pockets of fuel.