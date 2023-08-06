SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lake Fire began burning on August 5. It’s in San Juan County.

Lake Fire

Start Date : August 5

: August 5 Location : Lake Fire on Middle Mesa which is northwest of Navajo Lake

: Lake Fire on Middle Mesa which is northwest of Navajo Lake Containment : 0%

: 0% Size : About 100 acres

: About 100 acres Structures Threatened : Powerlines, a home, five oil and gas well pads

: Powerlines, a home, five oil and gas well pads Structures Burned : NA

: NA Evacuations : NA

: NA Cause : Lightning strike

: Lightning strike Total Personnel : Four BLM type 6 engines, one BLM type 4 engine, one San Juan County type 6 engine, two fire-use modules, two single-engine air tankers, one air attack, and one large air tanker

: Four BLM type 6 engines, one BLM type 4 engine, one San Juan County type 6 engine, two fire-use modules, two single-engine air tankers, one air attack, and one large air tanker Area Vegetation : Pinyon-Juniper, grass, shrubs

: Pinyon-Juniper, grass, shrubs Ownership(s): Unkown

Smoke can be seen from Arboles, New Mexico, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Highways 64 and 550.