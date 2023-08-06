SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lake Fire began burning on August 5. It’s in San Juan County.

Lake Fire

  • Start Date: August 5
  • Location: Lake Fire on Middle Mesa which is northwest of Navajo Lake
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: About 100 acres
  • Structures Threatened: Powerlines, a home, five oil and gas well pads
  • Structures Burned: NA
  • Evacuations: NA
  • Cause: Lightning strike
  • Total Personnel: Four BLM type 6 engines, one BLM type 4 engine, one San Juan County type 6 engine, two fire-use modules, two single-engine air tankers, one air attack, and one large air tanker
  • Area Vegetation: Pinyon-Juniper, grass, shrubs
  • Ownership(s): Unkown

Smoke can be seen from Arboles, New Mexico, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Highways 64 and 550.