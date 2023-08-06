SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lake Fire began burning on August 5. It’s in San Juan County.
Lake Fire
- Start Date: August 5
- Location: Lake Fire on Middle Mesa which is northwest of Navajo Lake
- Containment: 0%
- Size: About 100 acres
- Structures Threatened: Powerlines, a home, five oil and gas well pads
- Structures Burned: NA
- Evacuations: NA
- Cause: Lightning strike
- Total Personnel: Four BLM type 6 engines, one BLM type 4 engine, one San Juan County type 6 engine, two fire-use modules, two single-engine air tankers, one air attack, and one large air tanker
- Area Vegetation: Pinyon-Juniper, grass, shrubs
- Ownership(s): Unkown
Smoke can be seen from Arboles, New Mexico, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and Highways 64 and 550.