Johnson fire burns 10 acres in Gila National Forest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many New Mexico businesses say they're doing all they can to lure new employees as reopening policies expand more than a year into the pandemic. But with excess vacancies, some businesses say they’re cutting into the services they can offer customers.

Whether it’s a “help wanted” sign posted on the window or a blunter message of “no one wants to work anymore” as posted at an Albuquerque Sonic drive-thru last month, there is an obvious need for workers across New Mexico today. The Albuquerque Hispano Chambers reports nearly 60 businesses will be participating in an upcoming job fair at Civic Plaza.