Johnson fire burns 10 acres in Gila National Forest

The Johnson Fire is burning in the Gila National Forest. (courtesy US Wildfire reports)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Johnson Fire began on the Wilderness Ranger District in the Gila National Forest on Thursday, May 20, 2021, near the Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park in Catron County.

  • Start Date: May 20, 2021
  • Fire Size: ~10 acres
  • Containment: Unknown
  • Estimated Containment Date: N/A
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Location: Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park, Wilderness Ranger District, Catron County, NM
  • Resources: one Interagency Hotshot Crew, one ten-person hand crew, and one Type one helicopter
  • Structures Threatened: Unknown
  • Structures Burned:  Unknown
  • Evacuations: Unknown
  • Area Vegetation: open ponderosa pine
  • Ownership: Unknown

