Johnson fire burns 10 acres in Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Johnson Fire began on the Wilderness Ranger District in the Gila National Forest on Thursday, May 20, 2021, near the Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park in Catron County.
- Start Date: May 20, 2021
- Fire Size: ~10 acres
- Containment: Unknown
- Estimated Containment Date: N/A
- Cause: Lightning
- Location: Johnson Canyon, west of McKenna Park, Wilderness Ranger District, Catron County, NM
- Resources: one Interagency Hotshot Crew, one ten-person hand crew, and one Type one helicopter
- Structures Threatened: Unknown
- Structures Burned: Unknown
- Evacuations: Unknown
- Area Vegetation: open ponderosa pine
- Ownership: Unknown