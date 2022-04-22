NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Firefighters are working to keep the James Fire was expanding amid severe winds Friday. The fire sparked around 11:20 a.m. Friday east of Cloudcroft in an area along U.S. Highway 82.

In an update at 1:37 p.m., New Mexico Forestry Division officials said crews have kept the fire at 0.59 acres for the time being. Several spot fires initially emerged from blowing embers, however, state officials say firefighters believe they’ve caught all of them this afternoon.

Evacuations remain in place for residents in the Twin Forks areas on Highway 82 between Mile Marker 22-25

Start Date: April 22, 2022, around 11:20 p.m.

Location: East of Cloudcroft, west of 16 Springs Rd.

Containment: 0%.

Size: 0.59 acres.

Structures Threatened: Yes, homes and outbuildings

Structures Burned: None

Fatalities: None.

Evacuations: Twin Forks areas on Highway 82 between Mile Marker 22-25

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: Numerous fire resources from the county and Forest Service

Area Vegetation: Grass, timber

Ownership(s): Private land.

An initial report suggested the fire had already spread from private land to National Forest Friday. However, state fire officials now say the fire remains solely on private property. Several homes and outbuildings are still at risk from the fire.